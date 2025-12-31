Australia rings in New Year with tribute to Bondi attack victims

HQ

Sydney welcomed 2026 with its iconic New Year's Eve fireworks, marking the occasion with a tribute to victims of the deadly Bondi shooting earlier this month.

A minute's silence was held at 11:00 p.m., with the Harbour Bridge illuminated in white and a menorah projected onto its pylons. The display included 40,000 pyrotechnic effects across the city's harbour, including the Opera House.

The attack on a Hanukkah event on December 14 left 15 people dead and prompted heightened security throughout the city. Around 3,000 police officers, some armed, were deployed for the celebrations.

"After a tragic end to the year, we hope New Year's Eve will provide an opportunity to come together and look with hope for a peaceful 2026," said Lord Mayor Clover Moore. New South Wales Premier Chris Minns added that the city would not be cowed by terrorism.

