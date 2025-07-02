Australia revokes Kanye West's visa over controversial "Heil Hitler" song

HQ

The latest news on Australia . The American rapper dropped a track that lauded Adolf Hitler in May this year. Now, Australia has revoked Kanye West's visa after he released a song endorsing Nazi ideology, according to the country's Home Affairs Minister.

"It was a lower level (visa) and the officials still looked at the law and said you're going to have a song and promote that sort of Nazism, we don't need that in Australia," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told national broadcaster ABC on Wednesday.

"We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry," he added. Despite previous inflammatory remarks by the artist, officials took action in response to his music, emphasising that Australia will not tolerate content promoting hate.