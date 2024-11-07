Australia planning social media ban for children under the age of 16

HQ

Australia is looking to enact some world-leading legislation as it looks to ban social media from children under the age of 16. While a lot of social media sites do require users to be of a certain age or older to make an account, most kids can just bypass that by putting in a fake date of birth (Facebook thinks I'll be 44 next month).

However, Australia's legislation is going to change this. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the proposed law is "for the mums and dads... They, like me, are worried sick about the safety of our kids online. I want Australian families to know that the government has your back."

If the law passes, it'll be put in place 12 months afterwards, with a review to shortly follow. There are questions as to whether this law will actually stop the harmful effects of social media, or just delay them for when the kids get access to platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

What do you think? How can we stop the harm of social media best?

Thanks, BBC.