Australia moves to tighten gun laws after Bondi mass shooting

Australia is set to pass tougher gun control laws in response to the Bondi Beach mass shooting that killed 15 people last month. The proposed reforms include a national gun buyback scheme and stricter background checks for firearm licences.

As per Reuters, the bill passed the House of Representatives on Tuesday by 96 votes to 45, despite opposition from conservative lawmakers. It now heads to the Senate, where it is expected to pass with support from the Greens.

Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, December 18, 2025. The Media at the Flower Memorial outside Bondi Pavilion // Shutterstock

The measures would create the largest gun buyback since reforms introduced after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. They would also expand background checks by using intelligence held by Australia's security agencies.

The government said Australia had a record 4.1 million firearms last year, including more than 1.1 million in New South Wales, where the attack occurred. NSW has already limited gun ownership and shortened licence renewal periods.

Meanwhile, conservatives opposed the bill, accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government of targeting lawful gun owners and failing to tackle rising antisemitism. Parliament is also debating separate laws to strengthen prosecutions for hate speech following the attack...