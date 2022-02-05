Australia looking even better in Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

Microsoft Flight Simulator was absolutely drop dead gorgeous when it was released back in 2020, but since then, the French developer Asobo Studio has been hard at work making it even more impressive.

They have done this mainly through World Updates, which make selected parts of the world more attractive by manually improving them and their landmarks. So far, Japan, the US, the UK, the Nordics, Germany and France have been improved, and now it's Australia's turn to get a digital spa treatment.

In a new trailer, we get to see how famous places and buildings like the Great Barrier Reef, Simpson Desert, Mount Uluru, the city of Adelaide, Melbourne Cricket Ground, some kind of white building in Sydney that you might recognise, and more now look in Microsoft Flight Simulator - and as expected, the results are downright stunning.