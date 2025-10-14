Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Australia launches campaign to limit teen social media use

The initiative has drawn global attention as governments and platforms observe the first-of-its-kind policy in action.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We just got the news that Australia has unveiled a nationwide campaign ahead of a historic law that will restrict social media access for under-16s. The government frames the move as a measure "for the good of our kids," aiming to spark conversations between parents and children about safe online habits. The campaign includes TV spots, billboards, and even social media itself, highlighting the risks of excessive use and online pressures. Authorities emphasize protecting teens from misinformation, cyberbullying, and harmful content, while tech companies warn enforcement may be complex. The initiative has drawn global attention as governments and platforms observe the first-of-its-kind policy in action. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!

Australia launches campaign to limit teen social media use
Some of the most popular social media apps by monthly active users, such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Bluesky, X, and TikTok // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsAustralia


Loading next content