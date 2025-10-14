Australia launches campaign to limit teen social media use

HQ

We just got the news that Australia has unveiled a nationwide campaign ahead of a historic law that will restrict social media access for under-16s. The government frames the move as a measure "for the good of our kids," aiming to spark conversations between parents and children about safe online habits. The campaign includes TV spots, billboards, and even social media itself, highlighting the risks of excessive use and online pressures. Authorities emphasize protecting teens from misinformation, cyberbullying, and harmful content, while tech companies warn enforcement may be complex. The initiative has drawn global attention as governments and platforms observe the first-of-its-kind policy in action. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!