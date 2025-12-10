Australia introduces social media ban for under-16s

HQ

Australian teenagers are adjusting to life without some of the world's biggest social media apps, after a nationwide ban for under-16s came into effect at midnight. The new law, described as "world-leading" by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, requires platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Reddit, X, and YouTube to take "reasonable steps" to stop younger users from creating accounts.

Throughout the day, teens across Australia shared mixed reactions. Some welcome the move as a way to reduce pressure and online harm; others criticised it as overreach that cuts them off from friends and creative outlets. Parents, schools and tech firms are also bracing for confusion as the rules are tested for the first time.

One of the most ambitious attempts

Several companies have warned the law may have unintended consequences, arguing it could push children onto less regulated corners of the internet, weaken their digital rights, and be extremely difficult to enforce at scale. Age-verification technology remains a key challenge, raising questions about privacy and accuracy.

For now, the ban marks one of the most ambitious attempts by any government to curb youth exposure to social media, and other nations are watching closely. What success looks like, however, remains unclear, with both supporters and sceptics waiting to see whether the policy will deliver the online safety improvements it promises.