Australia has got a new lighter version of the PlayStation 5

When PlayStation 5 was launched a few years ago, one of the first things to notice was how big the device actually was. The standard version with a disc drive was about 4.5kg, and the Digital Edition was about 3.9kg.

Australia has now got a new CFI-1200 series model of PlayStation 5, and the standard version with a disc drive weighs the same as Digital Edition did at launch: 3.9 kg. The new digital model CFI-1202B weighs 3.4 kg. This means that the weight of the PlayStation 5 has diminished by 600g (Standard Edition) and 500g (Digital Edition). This is pretty significant loss of weight.

This is not the first time Sony has done this, since back in July 2021 a CFI-1100 series was introduced, which was also lighter than the launch version CFI-1000 models.

It is not known, how the decrease has been made this time, but back in July 2021 the heatsink was changed resulting a loss in weight.

PlayStation 5 Standard Edition





CFI-1000A (launch): 4.5 kg



CFI-1100A (2021): 4.2 kg



CFI-1200A (2022): 3.9 kg



PlayStation 5 Digital Edition





CFI-1000B (launch), 3.9 kg



CFI-1100B (2021), 3.6 kg



CFI-1200B (2022), 3.4 kg



Thanks, Press Start