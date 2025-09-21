Australia formally recognises the State of Palestine "Effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine."

Australia has recognised the State of Palestine. The decision, announced by Anthony Albanese on Sunday, aligns Australia with over a hundred nations that have already taken this step. Other Western allies, including the United Kingdom and Canada, have also endorsed the measure on Sunday.