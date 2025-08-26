Australia expels Iranian ambassador over antisemitic attacks

HQ

The latest news on Australia . Australia has expelled Iran's ambassador following intelligence linking Tehran to violent attacks on Jewish sites in Sydney and Melbourne, marking its first such expulsion since WWII.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the acts as deliberate attempts to sow discord within Australian society, while authorities move to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Albanese told a press briefing. "They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."

The government also suspended operations at its Tehran embassy amid concerns over further directed attacks. The decision has drawn support from Jewish communities and international allies, highlighting ongoing tensions tied to regional conflicts.