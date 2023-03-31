Australia could make games with loot boxes 18+

HQ

Governments battling against loot boxes in video games is nothing new, but Australia might be about to take things to the next step.

Recent changes proposed by the government in Australia could have all games with loot box mechanics see an age rating increase as they contain "simulated gambling." This would apply only for loot boxes that can cost real money, so if it requires in-game currency to buy these items, a game would be safe.

The proposal, which can be read here, still needs support in each of Australia's territories and states, but if it goes through, you could see an 18+ rating slapped even on games like FIFA, which were previously rated G for general audiences in Australia.