Australia closes dozens of east coast beaches after series of shark attacks

Dozens of beaches along Australia's east coast, including in Sydney, were closed on Tuesday after four shark attacks in two days, authorities said. Heavy rainfall has made coastal waters murky, increasing the likelihood of shark encounters.

A surfer was bitten near Port Macquarie, about 400 km north of Sydney, and remains in hospital in stable condition. Surf Life Saving New South Wales urged people to avoid swimming, warning that current water conditions are unsafe.

Shark sighted (concept) // Shutterstock

In Sydney, a surfer in his 20s was critically injured at Manly on Monday evening, while a 10-year-old boy escaped unharmed after a shark damaged his surfboard. A separate attack a day earlier left another boy in critical condition.

Experts say recent rains have created brackish water that attracts bull sharks, while reduced visibility increases the chance of defensive bites. Beaches in Sydney's Northern Beaches area will remain closed until further notice...