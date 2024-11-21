Australia beats USA in epic 16-14 tiebreak, one of the longest in Davis Cup history

HQ

We're only halfway through the Davis Cup quarter-finals, but where may have already witnessed the competition's most epic match. The first game in the USA vs. Australia tie - the two most successful countries in the Cup's history - has ended 1-6, 6-4, 6(14)-7.

Ben Shelton (USA) started weak, took a long time to find his foot, but later came back from an awful 1-6 27-minute-set and pushed the match for the third set and an endless tie break against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

However, it wasn't enough. The agonising tiebreak reached 14-16, one of the longest in Davis Cup's history (the longest one was 19-17 between Young-Jun Kim (Korea) and Aqeel Khan (Pakistan), but a mistake by the American gave the victory to Kokkinakis.

Now, the second match it currently being played between two heavy-hitters, both in ATP's top-10: Taylor Fritz (no. 4) and Alex de Miñaur (no. 9). Both nations are always favourites for the Davis Cup, but only one will reach Saturday's semi-final and potentially face no. 1 Jannik Sinner if Italy wins this afternoon.