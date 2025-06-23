English
Australia backs United States strikes but urges diplomacy with Iran

Australia stresses prevention of nuclear escalation while calling for renewed dialogue.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Australia has expressed support for the recent United States strike targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, aligning itself with other Western nations concerned about Iran's uranium enrichment.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the importance of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, while Foreign Minister Penny Wong reiterated calls for de-escalation and a return to the negotiating table.

"Had Iran complied with the very reasonable requests that were made, including by the IAEA, then circumstances would have been different," said Albanese. "We support action that the U.S. has taken to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon," Wong said.

Berlin, Germany, July 10, 2023. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is received with military honors by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Federal Chancellery in Berlin // Shutterstock

