We are getting closer to the 2025 World Athletics Championships, to be held in Tokyo between September 13 and 21. The biennial competition, held in 2023 in Budapest, now returns to Japan for the third time, reusing the National Stadium used for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. With track, road, field, and combined events, 38 teams, plus the Athlete Refugee team, have announced their teams, with Australia will be one of the countries with more athletes participating, 88.

Among them, one name will be one of the most talked about: Gout Gout, the teenager who rose to prominence after breaking all records at his age last year. Currently, he is the record holder for 200 meters in Oceania, 20.02 seconds, but now aspires to show his exceptional speed to the rest of the world... aiming to surpass Usain Bolt's record of 19.19, set in 2009 (the Brazilian was one of the first to notice Gout Gout's talent, describing him as a younger version of himself, as Gout has already surpassed Bolt's records at his age).

Gout Gout, 17 years old, whose name's spelling and pronunciation caused some doubts (his real family name is Guot, but was changed to Gout due to an spelling mistake by the Sudanese government, and is pronounced 'gwot gwot'), is already being hailed as Australia's greatest athlete and even the face for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, where he will be 24. Some even expect the the sprinter from South Sudan parents may become one of the most recognisable athletes in the world.

Hist first opportunity to shine worldwide will be the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where Gout will make his senior debut at 200m.