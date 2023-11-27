Austin Powers takes on Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 spoof

HQ

We've seen some really creative and fantastic use of spoof material over the years, and one such creator who has seemingly mastered this trade is eli_handle_b.wav. The YouTuber has brought Ron Swanson to Half-Life 2, John Wick to Resident Evil 4, Frank Reynolds to The Last of Us, and now also Austin Powers to Cyberpunk 2077.

The video is called Austin Powers in The Spy Who Hacked Me, and sees Mike Myers' famous character exploring the gritty and dark underworld of Night City and getting up to all manner of wacky hijinks.

You can check out the brilliant video below.