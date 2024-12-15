Austin Butler set to play Patrick Bateman in American Psycho remake

There are few actors better suited to their roles than Christian Bale and Patrick Bateman. American Psycho is a classic that still more than holds up today, but Luca Guadagnino of Challengers and Quuer fame is looking to leave his own mark on the iconic character of Bateman.

We've known about the remake of American Psycho for a while now, but now we have our new Bateman. In the film, Patrick Bateman will be played by none other than Austin Butler.

There had been rumours Jacob Elordi would be playing the role, but they didn't come to pass. The film is also described by Variety as being less of a remake, and more of another interpretation of the original novel, so perhaps expect changes here and there, but largely a similar plot.

In the original movie and book, Patrick Bateman is a Wall Street trader who spends his evenings with a different sort of hobby. That being murder. With Bale's narration running throughout, the original film serves as a great satire and portrayal of psychopathic ego.

Do you think Austin Butler will make a good Patrick Bateman?