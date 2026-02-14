Austin Butler seemingly set to portray notorious cyclist Lance Armstrong in upcoming biopic

HQ

Austin Butler is no stranger to starring in biopics, as the actor recently appeared in Elvis, a film that has somewhat defined his career so far with how much he changed to become the legendary musician. Soon, it seems like Butler will be tasked to become another famous figure, as it has been reported that the actor will be appearing in the next film from the director of Conclave, Edward Berger, with this being a project that focuses on the life of the notorious cyclist Lance Armstrong.

As per Deadline, the film will supposedly look to explore some of Armstrong's immense highs and devastating lows. While there is no direct confirmation as of yet on what the plot will entail, it is said that Armstrong has signed off on the project, meaning it can now go ahead, hence the bidding war occurring between various major production companies to snag the film up.

Beyond having Berger and Butler involved, it's said that King Richard scriptwriter Zach Baylin is attached as the writer, while Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbit, Josh Glick, and Zac Frognowski all join as producers.

There is no date for the film's premiere nor even when it will begin filming, so naturally don't hold your breath on this one's arrival.