Austin Butler on his Dune character: "The hero of his own story"

Next year, Denis Villeneuve will finish his Dune epic, which only covered half of the first book. In Part Two, however, we will be introduced to missing characters like Christopher Walken's Emperor and Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. However, it's Elvis actor Austin Butler as Baron Harkonnen's ruthless nephew Feyd-Rautha who perhaps intrigues us the most, and in an interview with Backstage he took the opportunity to tell us a bit about his fan favourite character, who says he doesn't really see himself as a villain:

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy. He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together.

Denis is so thoughtful, he doesn't miss anything, and his attention to detail is remarkable. Denis is amazing; he's such an incredible director. The energy on his sets is amazing, everyone trusts him so much, and it's such a well-oiled machine, and he's a master of the craft."

Filming of Dune: Part Two wrapped a few weeks ago and now only post-production awaits its expected premiere on November 3, 2023. What is your most anticipated film next year and why is it Dune: Part Two (because it is, right?)

