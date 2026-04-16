Aurzen Boom Air

I'd be lying if I said we'd never even considered getting a projector here at home, however, our living room is simply far too small. Believe it or not, my 77-inch LG OLED is actually almost too big for that room. Just almost, mind you... Another thing that's been on the cards here at home is a TV in the bedroom. We used to have one, and by "used to" I mean back in 2014-2015. We got rid of it because we never actually watched TV in there, but in recent years my wife has decided that it would be quite nice to have a TV in the bedroom after all. She started eyeing up portable projectors, so when I was asked to review this Boom Air Projector from Aurzen, I didn't need any more time to think about it.

Boom Air is Google-compatible and therefore fits into our Google-centric home. I very rarely use my Google assistant to control various gadgets, but the option is there and I can even control all my lights and soundbar via the projector. App-wise, most things are available on the Google Play Store, including Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Spotify, and so on.

My wife actually ordered a budget screen online, as the plan, as mentioned earlier, has been to have a projector in the bedroom. However, it's meant to serve as a portable unit that you can take with you when the occasion and opportunity arise, so the screen itself was only cheap. As the idea behind this projector, as already mentioned, is not for it to be stationary, we haven't put up a dedicated shelf for it above our bed. We already have a shelf there where it could be placed, but we have a rather large ceiling light that gets in the way, which means the shelf isn't an option. Instead, we've placed a stool to the left of the bed at waist height and put the projector on it. This means it's at an angle to the screen, but the projector's autofocus works very well for this purpose. The image is initially skewed or angled, but after a second or so the autofocus kicks in and the image stabilises. I fiddled with the picture settings a bit when I first set it up, but I haven't needed to do that since.

The picture is good, but it looks much better in a dark room rather than in broad daylight. Even when I change the brightness to "High", I don't notice any significant difference compared to "Standard". Outdoors in the middle of the day, I think it's better to look at your mobile. I tried going out late one evening onto our balcony to see how the image looked in the dark outside the house and I must admit it exceeded my expectations. The problem is that we live in a tin-roofed house with corrugated metal, so there simply isn't a flat surface available on the balcony. The image itself was clear, however, so if I can find some sort of flat surface - perhaps some sort of portable (projector) screen - it will be used extensively during the World Cup this summer. Here, however, you need to bear the power source in mind as if you want to sit on the balcony, as in my case, you'll need a socket nearby or extension cables.

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If you want it to be extremely portable without power sockets or extension cables, you'll need access to a power bank of at least 65W for it to work.

The projector has a built-in 10W speaker and produces perfectly decent sound and it really does deliver 360-degree sound. Even though we have the projector next to us to the left of the bed, it feels as though the sound is coming from in front of us, from the screen. I find the sound itself a bit tinny at times, but it's still perfectly acceptable for a portable projector in this price range. The available sound modes are Standard, Movie, Music, and Sport, as well as the option to switch surround sound on or off. There's also the option to connect via your mobile to use the projector solely as a speaker, should you wish to do so. In this case, the projector doesn't display any image as only the speaker is used. If you compare it with other portable devices, such as the JBL Go 4 - of which we have a few here at home - the sound quality is significantly better on the JBL.

Physically, the projector isn't exactly tiny for a portable model. It weighs in at around 1.3 kg, and when folded up, it measures 26 cm long and 9 cm wide. It's rectangular, so if you're going on a trip and have a suitably sized suitcase, it'll fit. Furthermore, the projector has one port each for HDMI, USB-C, and headphones, making it perfect for a road trip when you'll most likely have room to bring both the projector and your Switch.

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In summary, the Aurzen Boom Air is a good, well-functioning projector. We've used it quite a lot at home, both in the bedroom and in our daughter's room, as she doesn't have a TV at the moment. The sound is a bit tinny and the picture isn't the sharpest you've ever seen, but it's still extremely handy and easy to use. If you're looking for something portable but aren't too fussy about picture and sound quality, the Boom Air is the one for you.