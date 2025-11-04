Aurora Gaming crowned victor at PGL Masters Bucharest 2025

HQ

You may have missed it over the weekend due to the immense number of tournaments that were taking place, but some of the top Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world returned to the Romanian city of Bucharest to battle it out in a smaller-scale event regarded as a PGL Masters.

In total, 16 teams qualified for the tournament and out of these 16, the one that rose to the top to lift the trophy and head home with $200,000 in prize money ended up being Aurora Gaming. The grand final pitted Aurora against Legacy, where after a tense and action-packed set that went the distance, Aurora won 3-2.

As for what's next for the team, it will be competing at the StarLadder Budapest Major 2025 in Hungary between November 24 and December 14, which will also be one of the last big events of the competitive season.