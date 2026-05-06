Aurélien Predal on the pacing of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: "When it's well done, I think it works"

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It is clear to everyone that animation in film and television, as with all the arts, evolves over time and adapts to new eras, formats, styles and, of course, the audiences it is aimed at. Today's animation, generally in 3D, has little or nothing in common with the 2D animation that existed until the mid-1990s, let alone that which existed before that decade. What we do seem to have more of now than then, and than in any other era, is variety. And someone who seems to see a future for the medium that appeals to all kinds of viewers is the artist, producer and visual development artist Aurélien Predal. During the recent Comicon Napoli 26, we were lucky enough to have him with us and had the opportunity to conduct an interview, which you can watch below.

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Although we discussed various aspects, one of the most interesting for this artist—who has worked on top-tier productions such as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Inside Out 2, Hotel Transylvania and Despicable Me is how he perceives the current pace of animated productions - which are also the films currently raking in the most money at the box office. Together with our colleague David, he explained his view, drawing on the most recent example: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

As we said in the review after leaving the preview screening, the breakneck pace of the sequel seemed a bit much to us, but Predal also had a simple phrase to explain the decision (that Miyamoto also shares, apparently): "When it's well done, I think it works. We're not necessarily the target audience, you and me, for the animated movies. The ones that are aimed for kids, I think the brain is faster, so I think it does help."

But he acknowledges that he also feels a bit too old for this current model, although he argues that nowadays there is animation of all kinds. "I love when it's both. As long as there are still some movies that take that time, like Lost My Body, this type of movie, I think you need both. Some very fast-paced, and I think it's just aimed to different audiences.

I'm all for diversity, personally."