August is no more, but how was it with Nintendo's offers on Switch?

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 has been out for some months now, and the device has sold really well. But what about the games? We have had a few anticipated titles, and lots of older games, that are already available on other platforms.

Unfortunately August 2025 continued this well established trend, since Nintendo highlights in their own video that the games worthy of a mention are pretty much all already available on other platforms a well.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World was a pretty big thing and a good game, but the same cannot be said about Drag x Drive. Luckily we also got titles like Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, Gradius Origins and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar... which all are available on other platforms as well.

