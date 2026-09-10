August 2026 regarded as joint hottest month on record by EU's climate service

HQ

This past summer has been an absolute scorcher for many around the entire world, with El Niño driving up temperatures and leading to often devastating environmental conditions. We've seen countries torched by wildfires and scarred by droughts, and all of these have contributed to August 2026 now being regarded as the joint hottest month on record by the folks at the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

As per BBC News, August 2026 has tied with the scorcher that was July 2023 to be the hottest month on record. It's mentioned the month was 1.65℃ above pre-industrial levels, which means it surpasses the 1.5℃ threshold that many countries have agreed upon to remain below to keep climate change within reasonable check.

The exact figure for the mean global temperature in August 2026 came in at 16.96℃, which is technically slightly higher than the 16.95℃ achieved in July 2023. The summer as a whole also surpassed records in Europe, with temperatures even overcoming the outrageously hot summer of 2003.

As for where temperatures tended to peak, France saw the brunt of the impact, with parts of the country experiencing a summer that was 4℃ warmer than usual.