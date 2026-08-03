August 2026 in sports: Major events in football, tennis, athletics, F1, and more this month

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August has the fame of being one of the slowest months of the year, including for sports, but that's not entirely true. World Cup may have ended, and we don't have Olympics this year, but August 2026 is sure to be filled with all kinds of sporting events, including the re-starts of the Formula 1 and MotoGP seasons, several major tennis tournaments, the opening matches of the major domestic football leagues, and so much more, including typically summer events like Vuelta a España.

Here's a rundown of the big sporting events happening worldwide this month of August 2026:

August 2026 in sports worldwide

Major tennis events in August



Canadian Open - ATP 1000, WTA 1000: August 2-12



Cincinnati Open - ATP 1000, WTA 1000: August 13-23



Grand Slam US Open: 31-13 September



Motorsports in August 2026



Moto GP: British GP: August 7-9



Formula 1: Dutch GP: August 21-23



Moto GP: Aragon GP: August 28-30



GT World Challenge Asia (Endurance): August 29-30



Cycling in August 2026



Tour de France Femmes: August 1-9



La Vuelta a España: August 22-September 13



Field hockey



Men's FIH Hockey World Cup: August 14-30



Women's FIH Hockey World Cup: August 14-30



Athletics and others:



European Athletics Championships: August 10-16



Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships: August 12-16



Women's Artistic Gymnastics European Championships: August 13-16



Men's Artistic Gymnastics European Championships: August 19-23



Mediterranean Games: August 21-September 3



World Rowing Championships: August 23-30



World Modern Pentathlon Championships: August 24-30



European Artistic Roller Skating Championships: August 31-September 13



Football: starts of domestic leagues 2026/27



Eredevisie: August 7



LaLiga: August 15



Women's Bundesliga: August 21



Ligue 1: August 22



Premier League: August 22



Serie A: August 22



Bundesliga: August 28



LaLiga F: August 30



Football: super cups



UEFA Super Cup: PSG vs. Aston Villa: August 12



Trophée des Champions: PSG vs. Lens: August 16



FA Community Shield Arsenal vs. Manchester City: August 16



Franz Beckenbauer Supercup: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich: August 22



Will you watch any sporting events this month of August 2026?