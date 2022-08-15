Audrey Plaza "would love" to play Lara Croft

HQ

The future of the Tomb Raider movies seems somewhat uncertain after MGM recently lost the movie rights. This means that another company can get the license and it's also means that Alicia Vikander could be replaced as well, as her contract was with MGM.

It was recently revealed that the writer and director Edgar Wright (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Baby Driver) would like to see the Parks & Recreation star Abrey Plaza play the heroine in the next movie. Now Plaza herself has shared her view on all of this in a Newsweek interview:

"Look, I have no idea what the future holds for me, but I love it. It was so funny when [Wright] texted me that because I didn't realize how strikingly similar those photos are. Emily is carrying a purse strap and Lara Croft has a gun holster, those are very different. But it's very weird and totally accidental, but I'll take it. I love action movies, and I don't discriminate against big movies or small movies. I love all kinds of movies. I would love it if somehow that turned into a real thing, but who knows, I have no idea. That's an iconic character. She's the original badass."

While Aubrey Plaza is best known for the Parks & Recreation goofball April Ludgate, she has also done more serious roles like in Emily the Criminal, which recently premiered in the US. What is your opinion here, would Plaza be a great Lara Croft?