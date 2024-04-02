Auditions are about to begin for the next Like a Dragon

HQ

Everyone should always be very careful regarding news posted on April 1 for obvious reasons, that's why we were somewhat reluctant when Ryu ga Gotoku Studio said last week that they had something to announce on April Fool's Day. But fortunately, it seems to be the real deal, and during the latest episode of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio TV, the studio revealed that they are preparing to kick-off auditions for the next game in the series.

So does this mean we're getting Yakuza Kiwami 3? No, actually not as that was specifically singled out and declined, although it seems like it will be released (Thanks Games Talk, translated by Gematsu) sooner or later regardless as director Masayoshi Yokoyama added: "I'm just going to say, I think we'll do a Kiwami 3 at some point. I think we'll definitely do it sooner or later."

It seems likely that they will make another spinoff in the long-running franchise, or are perhaps further into the development of a Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth sequel than anticipated. Considering that it took over three years from the release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon (in Europe, even longer in Japan) to Infinite Wealth, we assume this is what many fans are hoping for.