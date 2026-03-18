Audio-Technica unveils its two new microphones, the Atv-sg1 and Atv-sg1le

HQ

It's becoming increasingly difficult to produce high-quality content. In the past, a good mobile phone or camera was enough to do everything, but quality standards are rising, competition is growing, and our equipment becomes obsolete faster than ever. Fortunately, there are always alternatives to upgrade our gear and deliver better results.

Audio-Technica are audio specialists and have launched two new microphones that attach to our camera to improve the audio quality of our recordings. These microphones, designed for content creators and videographers, are the Atv-sg1 and Atv-sg1le models.

The former is the 'pro' model, designed for professionals, featuring a low-cut filter switch to dampen wind noise, a gain control, and a safety track function that records the main audio level on the left channel and a backup track at -6 dB on the right channel. The Atv-sg1le model is designed for YouTubers and has slightly more modest specifications, yet remains professional with an extended frequency range and a high maximum SPL.

The Audio-Technica Atv-sg1 will be available at 199 € and 99 € for the Atv-sg1le. Will you give them a go, or are you happy with your current set up?