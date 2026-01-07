Audio-Technica unveils (and releases) its new turntable for vinyl enthusiasts

HQ

Taking advantage of the current CES buzz, and after presenting their most luxurious headphones to date, Audio-Technica has just unveiled the AT-LP7X, their latest fully manual, belt-driven turntable, which follows the trend (and demand from audiophiles) for minimalistic classic design and precision engineering.

The new table has been built with premium materials and a matte-black finish, but most importantly its heavy 40 mm MDF plinth and 20 mm acrylic platter supposedly reduce resonance and vibration for cleaner, more accurate playback. As a nod to veteran fans, the AT-LP7X's J-shaped aluminum tonearm is inspired by classic Audio-Technica models from the 1960s and 1970s, while the unit's dual-axis gimbal suspension with precision bearings aims for low-friction tracking and excellent stability.



You may also like: Pioneer DJ PLX-500 review



In terms of the cartridge that works the analogue magic, it comes with a factory-mounted AT-VM95E on an AT-LT10 headshell which, according to the manufacturer, delivers strong channel separation and low distortion. In addition, the stylus is easily upgradable to any model in the VM95 series. And speaking of customisation, it also comes with adjustable VTA, anti-skate control, and additional counterweight support.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP7X is now available at an RRP of €799.