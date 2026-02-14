Audio-Technica presents the white model AT-LP120XBT-USB turntable

HQ

Audio-Technica is a leading brand in sound equipment. With the growing popularity of vinyl records, turntables, record players, and other audio equipment are in greater demand than ever, and the Japanese brand continues to invest heavily in this business model, presenting the new edition of its AT-LP120XBT-USB turntable.

This new model in white finish will be available exclusively through the official Audio-Technica website, expanding the design options for one of the brand's most popular direct-drive turntables. The new colour combination brings a clean, modern aesthetic to a model renowned for its performance, versatility, and professional-inspired features.

Designed for DJs and vinyl enthusiasts who value both sound quality and style, it offers the same performance as the original model (selectable speeds of 33/45/78 RPM, high-fidelity audio with Bluetooth wireless technology and adjustable dynamic anti-skating control) but also adds a revamped visual identity that fits perfectly into modern living spaces, creative studios and minimalist interiors.



The new Audio-Technica AT-LP120XBT-USB in white is available today at a price of €399. Will you be buying one?