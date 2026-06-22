Audio-Technica ATV-SG1 shotgun microphone

It might be a generational thing, but it gets on my nerves too when a Reel pops up on Instagram and the content creator in question, however interesting or funny their story might be, is holding a ridiculous, tiny clip-on microphone, the size of a LEGO brick, between their fingers. I don't know about you, but I immediately swipe on to the next one.

It's clear that sound quality is just as important as picture quality, or even more so if our voice carries more weight than vanity metrics, and both the creators of these videos (which includes us here at Gamereactor) and the manufacturers of audio solutions have realised that there was a serious lack of alternatives in this area. Picking up a clip-on mic and holding it up to your mouth isn't a bad idea, as you'll get even better sound quality and isolation, but for some reason, we prefer to use clip-on mics as clip-on mics and stick mics as stick mics.

What if I want to do away with both? Over the last month, we've been putting the Audio-Technica ATV-SG1 shotgun mic through its paces, an option, pardon the pun, aimed at content creators that could be a godsend for those who don't want the mic to be visible on camera.

And what exactly is a shotgun mic? As the name suggests, its form factor and inner workings resemble a gun because, although these mics don't fire, they point at their target and create a 'cannon' effect (highly directional audio pickup) to record what's directly in front of them. Usually, that's you.

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Before getting into the details, I should emphasise that the model tested is the ATV-SG1 and not the ATV-SG1LE; in other words, the full-range version (which we highly recommend) rather than the 'lite' version. With this model, you get standard features you won't want to miss, such as the built-in battery lasting up to 24 hours, continuous gain control, the -6 dB safety track, the low-cut filter, and headphone and external inputs, as well as a wider dynamic range and higher sensitivity. Although it costs twice as much (around 200 euros compared to around 100), it's still very good value for money, so you should rule out the LE model straight away and go for the SG1 if you're looking for a shotgun microphone.

Once we've made this distinction, the key question is whether a shotgun mic like this performs well and is versatile enough. The technology works wonders, but obviously you won't get the same clarity and body as with a dedicated mic placed just a few centimetres away, and we also needed to see how it performs in different situations.

The Audio-Technica ATV-SG1 was right at home at the Cannes Film Festival.

And the truth is, we've been absolutely delighted. Over the past few weeks, we've tested the Audio-Technica ATV-SG1 for interviews (as you know, our core focus), a group of people speaking to the camera, solo recordings (yours truly took it to the Cannes Film Festival for various vlogs, impressions and video updates), and even to capture the sound of off-screen video game playtests, amongst other things.

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The result is excellent. Despite the limitations of the format, the voice comes across as rich and intimate, and most importantly: background noise is kept to a minimum. In fact, we've also tested the Audio-Technica ATV-SG1 outdoors in very windy conditions (the examples from Cannes) and it's performed like a true professional with the default settings, naturally shielding it with the windscreen included in the box (the 'dead cat' or however you call it).

You can see one of the results below. Note the subtle ambient pickup, which adds an interesting accent:

HQ

Furthermore, the built-in anti-vibration mount inside the boom prevents the typical 'thump-thump' caused by camera movements, whilst, as this is the full model with its own battery, it extends its frequency range and SPL (sound pressure level) to capture more detail. In this respect, we've had no problems at either end of the spectrum; both with very quiet sounds (but well-aimed at the microphone) and with sudden, very loud noises or voices, and with virtually no interference.

Although it looks bigger in the photos, the Audio-Technica ATV-SG1 is a very compact microphone that fits in your vlogging rucksack.

Well, on that last point, we did encounter a single, completely isolated issue. During one of the recordings in Cannes, we noticed a series of cuts and cracks occurring quite regularly throughout the video. We cannot attribute this 100 per cent to the microphone or its cables, but nor had we encountered similar problems with that Sony camera before. In any case, we reported the issue to the manufacturer and monitored subsequent tests closely, after which we did not experience anything similar again. Was it some kind of unusually strong interference? A recording issue with the camera? As we've recorded for several hours with this microphone, we can't currently consider this a major drawback in our review.

In fact, unless you're a voice purist (and for that you'll already have other solutions), the Audio-Technica ATV-SG1 is a shotgun microphone that, as a content creator, will give you a level of versatility and freedom you didn't realise you were missing. The voice quality when facing the camera is surprisingly good for the format, and the balance between ambient sound and the subject is subtle and pleasant; what's more, you'll now be able to record, for example, action shots, cinematic-style footage, and sports, directing your viewers' ears wherever you're directing your lens. Or simply more contextual videos where you want to keep your hands free and are looking for a bit of controlled ambient sound. All this in a very compact and portable accessory that attaches perfectly to your camera, rig or tripod via a cold shoe, and that comes at a very reasonable price. It's here to stay in our event coverage kit bag.