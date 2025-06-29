Audience turns its back on the killer robot - M3GAN 2.0 flops at the box office

HQ

After a period of absence, the murderous robot Megan returned last Friday with the global premiere of M3GAN 2.0. But despite an intense marketing campaign throughout the spring, audiences were notably absent. According to early reports, the film appears to have flopped—at least in the U.S.

According to World of Reel, the movie is expected to bring in a meager $10 million during its opening weekend in the U.S.—a far cry from the original's $30 million during the same period. One likely reason is the lukewarm reception from critics and audiences who got an early look.

The film follows the same characters—robot Megan, her creator Gemma, and niece Cady—but this time with a stronger focus on action and family themes. However, it seems the dark, unsettling edge that defined the first film has been dulled. Combined with weak reviews, this shift in tone may have driven audiences away from the theaters.

