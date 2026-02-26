Audi will not drop electric sportscar plans despite Porsche struggles

HQ

Audi has been working on transforming their Concept C concept car into what some would suggest is an electric spiritual successor to the legendary TT, but Porsche's struggles in the EV space has created doubt about Audi's long-term commitment.

More specifically, this is, apparently, because Audi's Concept C was rumored to be based on Porsche's 718 platform, but Porsche has, as reported earlier, dropped plans to develop electric sportscars going forward.

But in an internal letter from Audi director Gernot Döllner (through Auto Car) has reaffirmed that the "C-Sport" will move forward, and that this is still in the pipes from chief designer Massimo Frascella.

The Concept C has wowed bystanders for a long time now thanks to its striking design, which you can see below.