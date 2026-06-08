Audi unveils the striking (and limited) supercar Nuvolari

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While we knew Audi was working on something fast, expensive and daring, it seems that the actual reveal of the Nuvolari has taken many by surprise.

It's new supercar is built on the same foundation as the Lamborghini Temerario, but it uses a new version of their twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 hybrid powertrain.

The biggest difference is performance. While the Temerario produces around 920 horsepower, the Nuvolari pushes output to as much as 987 horsepower thanks to revised hybrid components and Audi-specific tuning. Audi claims a 0-100 kilometer an hour sprint of 2.6 seconds and a top speed exceeding 350 kilometers an hour, making it the most powerful road car the company has ever built.

Unlike the Temerario, the Nuvolari, however, is being positioned as an ultra-exclusive halo car, with production limited to just 499 units worldwide and pricing expected to be significantly higher than its Italian cousin. Audi has already hinted that a convertible Spyder version could follow with its own separate production run.

It's unclear when the Nuvolari will be released.