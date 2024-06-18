Audi unveils the next evolution of the e-tron GT

HQ

Audi has been a massive supporter of the electric movement in the automotive space and has been one of the most proactive movers in this area. To this end, the German company has now revealed the next step forward for its e-tron GT line, with this including three new variants set to arrive for order this August.

The first model is the S e-tron GT, which stands for "elegant sportiness". It's said to have a "strip of body-colour paint above the Singleframe gives the Gran Turismo an even sportier and visually deeper look" as well as "air curtains, which ensure optimized airflow around the front wheel in the front apron, are more strongly shaped."

The slightly more premium RS e-tron GT is said to feature a "much more radical look". We're told that it "appears lower, seeming to hug the street in combination with the functional L-shaped blades" and that the "rear end of the RS e-tron GT borrows elements from motorsports".

Finally, the RS e-tron GT performance will be the first fully-electric RS performance model Audi has ever created. It "features unique design elements and stands out from the RS e-tron GT with a matte, darkened carbon roof in combination with optional carbon camouflage elements".

This is an ad:

We're also told that each of the models will offer increased charging power and electric all-wheel drive to improve range and performance. Specifically, the S e-tron GT will cap out at 500 kW, the RS e-tron GT at 630 kW, and the RS e-tron performance at 680 kW, with the latter being "the most powerful production car that Audi has ever built."

In terms of how this translates to performance, the S e-tron GT will have a 0-62mph of 3.4 seconds, the RS e-tron GT of 2.8 seconds, and the RS e-tron GT performance manages the feat in a blistering 2.5 seconds. The S model caps out at 152mph while the two RS models are limited to 155mph.

The pricing and the official launch date for these new cars has yet to be revealed.

Audi

This is an ad: