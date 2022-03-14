Audi to be first car manufacturer to bring Holoride into series production

HQ

It has been announced that Audi will be the first automobile manufacturer to incorporate the virtual reality entertainment suite Holoride into its production. Starting this summer, certain Audi models will support the ability to have back seat passengers use VR glasses to immerse themselves in entertainment, games, and other interactive content, all of which adapts to the real movements and motions of the car they are sitting in.

The press release states that any car that comes out of production with the MIB 3 infotainment toolkit and the latest software will support Holoride. This will include the Audi A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Audi Q5, Q7, Q8, Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron GT quattro, with these cars capable of using Holoride in Europe, North America, Japan, and China.

To learn more about Holoride, we recently caught up with HTC at MWC 2022, where we talked about some of the benefits that Holoride can offer, including in the reduction of the effects of motion sickness.