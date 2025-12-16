Audi Revolut announced as the rebranding of Formula 1 team, promises benefits for Revolut users

HQ

Formula 1 2026 will feature eleven teams on the grid, including one brand new (Cadillac) as well as a current team that transforms its name and branding: Kick Sauber transforms into Audi, and more specifically, Audi Revolut F1 Team, which is the official name of the team, bearing the name of the bank Revolut, its main sponsor. The team will be based in Germany, UK and Switzerland.

The announcement of the sponsorship from Revolut reflects that the bank "shares the ambition for innovation, performance, and connecting with a diverse, international audience", and the partnership will bring app-based benefits for Revolut users, as well as integrating Revolut Pay into Audi's online store.

What doesn't change from Kick Sauber are the drivers: Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. The team principal, Jonathan Wheatley, also remains in the team, with the new addition of Mattia Binotto as Head of the Audi F1 project, who formerly was in Ferrari.

The team has also confirmed that the official launch event of the team will be in Berlin on January 20, 2026, with the race livery reveal.