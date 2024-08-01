Audi presents the A6 e-tron

HQ

Audi has lifted the curtain on its next electric vehicle model. Known as the A6 e-tron, the car is designed to both excel at long-distance comfort and sporty driving dynamics, and with this in mind, it will be the first pure EV from Audi that is available as a Sportback or Avant alternative.

The A6 e-tron will be powered by a 100 kWh battery that promises over 400 miles of range as well as a 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 130mph. The Sportback and Avant models will push this a bit further by peaking at 149mph and clocking 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds. There will eventually also be a rear-wheel drive and an all-wheel drive Quattro edition, but these will be revealed at a later date.

The battery will be fast-charged enabled and able to go from 10-80% in 21 minutes. It will have OLED rear lights on higher-priced models, will feature an OLED curved display panel that includes an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch infotainment touch display, and a 10.9-inch passenger display. There will be a panoramic roof that can change from being transparent to opaque at the touch of a button, Bang & Olufsen speakers throughout the car, and it will support various car software like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and eventually ChatGPT too.

While it has been affirmed that the A6 e-tron will be available to order from September 2, 2024, the full specifications and pricing is being held until that date too.

This is an ad: