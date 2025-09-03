Audi has unveiled its new design language

HQ

After a couple of unfortunate leaks, Audi finally has unveiled their new design language that will characterize all future cars and it was done with the help of the sports car concept C, which looks radically different from just about everything Audi has ever done. The idea is that the Concept-C will be transformed into a production car that Audi wants to replace the R8 with, or the TT.

From the official pressrelease:

"The vertical frame forms the center of the new front, from which the entire structural volume of the vehicle develops. Inspired by the Auto Union Type C (1936) and the third-generation Audi A6 (2004), it has a clear, upright form that conveys presence and identity. It is a progressive interpretation of Audi's legacy, showcases the Audi rings, and integrates forward-looking technology. A strong shoulder line defines the volume of the two-seat sports car. Its proportions result from a central-battery layout. The cabin extends far back and sits firmly on the body. An electrically retractable hardtop is used on an Audi roadster for the first time. It is comprised of two roof elements which allow the vehicle to retain a monolithic shape, while also enabling an open-top driving experience. At the rear, clean surfaces and horizontal slats underscore the car's sporty character.

The Audi Concept C introduces a new light signature featuring four horizontally arranged elements in each headlight and rear light. This design element will define Audi's visual identity during both day and night, ensuring an unmistakable presence on the road. The exterior of the Audi Concept C is presented in the color "Titanium." It evokes warm, technical elegance and is inspired by the luster of its namesake metal - a material that embodies precision, lightness, and strength."

What do you think of the future Audi car-design?