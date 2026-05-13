Audi has revealed it's new Q9 interior concept

HQ

Audi has finally properly shown off its new interior concept, that is set to debut in the expensive, exclusive and luxurious Q9. It's set to become the largest SUV Audi has ever built with options for either six or seven seats, and with an optional second row of captain's chairs, that look very lounge-like in these first images.

Audi is also introducing power-operated doors for the first time, meaning the Q9 can literally open and close itself using the key, the touchscreen or the MyAudi app. In addition, there's a new panoramic glass roof with switchable transparency, 84 ambient LED's integrated into the roof, and a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with optional "4D" seat transducers, that vibrate with the music.

The glossy piano black trim appears to be gone, replaced with more matte finishes and textured fabrics. The full exterior reveal is scheduled for July, with the Q9 expected to hit showrooms before the end of 2026 as Audi's new flagship SUV for the American market.