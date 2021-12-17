Audi has designed and built a Quattro-inspired EV car for Ken Block's next Gymkhana video

HQ

Ken Block has officially revealed a look at the custom electric car that Audi has specifically designed and built for the rally driver's upcoming Gymkhana (basically a showing of driving skills over a circuit) video. Based on the Audi Quattro S1, this car is tentatively called the S1 e-tron Quattro Hoonitron, and is slated to be making an appearance in a video called Electrikhana.

While Block has shown off a fair few images of the car over Twitter, Audi has yet to reveal any information about it, so we don't really know a whole lot about what is going on under the hood.

With this being said, Block has also released a video that dives into the production and design process of the Hoonitron, showing the time he went to the automobile manufacturer's studio in Ingolstadt, Germany to check out the prototype and one-off vehicle.

There's no mention as to when we'll get to see the Hoonitron in action or when the Electrikhana video will go live, meaning we'll just have to wait to see how an electric vehicle stacks up as one of Block's rally cars.

Audi

Audi

Audi