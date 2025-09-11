Audi has cancelled all plans for the electric RS6

HQ

In the series of discontinued electric car projects (especially electric performance cars that have been discontinued in batches over the past year), here comes another. Audi announces that they are scrapping plans for the upcoming RS6 E-tron that was shown.

According to Top Gear Magazine's sources, the reason is that the more potent models in the E-tron segment are selling really poorly and that Audi does not see any future for a possible RS6 model with electric drive. However, according to the same source, this does not mean that the gasoline-powered RS6 will disappear, on the contrary, Audi is apparently working on the next generation and it is rumoured that it may be equipped with a twin-turbo V6 instead of the V8 that is in the model today.