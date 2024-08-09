English
Audeze's Maxwell is looking to conquer the gaming headset sector

The wireless gadget has been the focus of the latest episode of Quick Look.

There are a lot of excellent gaming headset options, but the folk at Audeze believe they can stand head and shoulders above the rest. Enter the Maxwell, a wireless gadget that uses 90mm Planar Magnetic Drivers, class-leading high-resolution, Dolby Atmos support, and an ultra low-latency connection to outshine its competitors.

To learn more about the Audeze Maxwell, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget and what makes it special.

