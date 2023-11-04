Attack on Titan's final episode is arriving tomorrow on Crunchyroll

HQ

Fans looking to catch the conclusion of Attack on Titan don't have much longer to wait. The final episode of the decade-spanning series will be available on Crunchyroll on November 5 at 12am GMT (1am GMT), according to a recent blog post.

The episode marks the end of the long-running series which first debuted back in 2013. In total 89 episode of the show have aired, and it has become regarded as one of the greatest anime series of all-time.