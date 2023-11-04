Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Attack on Titan's final episode is arriving tomorrow on Crunchyroll

It brings a conclusion to the decade-long series.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Fans looking to catch the conclusion of Attack on Titan don't have much longer to wait. The final episode of the decade-spanning series will be available on Crunchyroll on November 5 at 12am GMT (1am GMT), according to a recent blog post.

The episode marks the end of the long-running series which first debuted back in 2013. In total 89 episode of the show have aired, and it has become regarded as one of the greatest anime series of all-time.

Attack on Titan's final episode is arriving tomorrow on Crunchyroll


Loading next content