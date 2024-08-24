Attack on Titan to get one, final movie to say goodbye to the anime

HQ

Attack on Titan: The Final Season first premiered back in December 2020. December 2020 was when we thought the story would come to a close, and yet it took nearly three years to wrap the whole thing up with two seasons of anime and two extra-long specials.

After the final special aired late last year, we finally thought it was over. The ending was mediocre for many fans, who were just glad to see the back of it. But, if you're still not ready to say goodbye to the world of Titans and Spider-Man gadgets, then MAPPA is making one more movie.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack is essentially just the final two specials smashed into one, but the movie will also apparently feature some improvements. Specifically, there's going to be a stronger focus on audio. Currently, there's only a release planned in Japan, but we can imagine the movie will eventually float over to the West considering the anime's popularity.