Attack on Titan has a musical and it's heading to New York

HQ

The hit anime and manga series Attack on Titan has a musical, and pretty soon it'll be departing from Japan and heading over to the US. Specifically, Attack on Titan will be coming to the home of Broadway, for a run in New York this October.

This was confirmed by Crunchyroll, which also revealed that there will only be four performances of the musical running from the 11th to the 13th of October. If it's a big hit, perhaps we could see it elsewhere in the world, hopefully at least a couple of shows in Europe.

Some might cringe at the idea of an Attack on Titan musical. It does sound like a parody when you first hear of it, in a similar vein to Breaking Bad on Ice. But, considering how popular the show proved in Japan last year, it doesn't seem as if the source material has been stomped on too hard.