Attack on Titan gets an alternate ending in this fan-made episode

While a lot of anime fans adore Attack on Titan, the ending remains a divisive topic among fans. So, if you're looking to see how another studio might make the Attack on Titan ending a bit more digestible, then you'll want to check out Studio Eclypse's Attack on Titan: Requiem.

The fan-made episode goes over the final arc of Attack on Titan, with a different spin. We're not quite sure how the story changes, as that would involve spoilers, but we will know more when the episode premieres on the 15th of January.

A Japanese version is set to come later, as well, so if you're someone who prefers to watch anime with Japanese voices, you've just got a bit more of a wait ahead. In the meantime, check out a short trailer below: