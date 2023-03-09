Attack on Titan Fortnite crossover confirmed by Epic

HQ

It has been rumoured for a while that Epic Games would include an Attack on Titan crossover with the beginning of Chapter 4 Season 2. Now that the second season is nearly upon us, Fortnite's official Twitter has confirmed the crossover.

A new photo sees Eren Yeager, Attack on Titan's protagonist, standing in front of a futuristic-looking city. Epic captioned the photo "there's more to explore beyond the walls..."

<social>https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1633814984282046475</social>

We can imagine some other characters besides Eren will be coming to the game. As with Fortnite's previous anime crossovers, there were a few key faces brought into the battle royale game.

Whether this crossover comes with a unique gameplay mode is unknown, but we can expect more information to arrive shortly.

Will you be playing as Eren Yeager in Fortnite?