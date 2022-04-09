Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 to land in 2023

HQ

Despite the fact that Attack on Titan was announced to be in its final season, the show is still far from over. The "Final Season" started with Part 1, which began airing in December 2020, then Part 2 started in January 2022 and concluded very recently, leaving fans wondering about what will happen with the remaining manga that is yet to be adapted. Well, fortunately, now we know exactly what will happen: Part 3.

Set to air in 2023, the third part of the Final Season will see Attack on Titan finally conclude the story and this last season. It's set to be known as Attack on Titan The Final Season Final Arc, which pretty much affirms that after years of being in the "final" stages of the show, the anime is set to conclude next year. There has been no official announcement that this will be the case however, but we do have a brand new teaser image to allude to the upcoming Final Arc.