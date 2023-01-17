Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Coming in March

HQ

Crunchyroll has confirmed that Attack on Titan's Final Season Part 3 will be heading our way from the 3rd of March, 2023. This 3rd season of what was meant to be the final act in the story will be split into two parts.

We don't have a release date for the second part, nor do we know how many episodes there will be in total, but considering we've only got 9 or so manga chapters left to adapt, this time it really could be Attack on Titan's finale.

It would make sense, as well, considering 2023 marks the ten-year anniversary since the anime first started airing.

There are rumours that the Attack on Titan anime finale will differ from that of the manga, considering the controversial response to the latter. This could also just be hype for people who've read the manga to watch the show.

